BOSTON May 27 A set of science-loving
California triplets, now 18 years old, are headed to the
prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall,
their mother said on Wednesday.
Edward, Claire and Christopher Goul will be following in the
footsteps of their grandfather Edward Thorp, a pioneering hedge
fund manager and author of "Beat the Dealer," a book on how to
beat casinos at blackjack, who also briefly taught at the elite
university in Cambridge, near Boston.
"My father was always an inspiration to them, as was my
husband's father: both of them were scientists," said Karen
Thorp, the triplets' mother. "They got very interested in
science from an early age, thank God, because their parents are
both lawyers."
An MIT spokeswoman confirmed the three would be attending.
The school does not track how common it is for triplets to
enroll simultaneously.
Christopher showed an interest in engineering from a young
age, Thorp said.
"At 9 he was running down the driveway with wings he had
built. He had measured them out and wanted to try them by
jumping off a small cliff," Thorp said. "I said, 'No. You may
not do that.'"
Thorp is a Los Angeles prosecutor and her husband, Richard
Goul, is a judge in Los Angeles County. The family lives in
Newport Heights, California.
While the three siblings share several interests, all
playing piano and holding second-degree black belts in Tae Kwon
Do, their academic interests have diverged, Thorp said. Claire
is focused on biology, Edward on math and theoretical physics
and Christopher on electrical engineering.
The trio do not plan to try to room together, Thorp added.
"They're excited to be headed to the East Coast," Thorp
said. "They will be very good support for each other there."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh)