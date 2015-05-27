BOSTON May 27 A set of science-loving California triplets, now 18 years old, are headed to the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall, their mother said on Wednesday.

Edward, Claire and Christopher Goul will be following in the footsteps of their grandfather Edward Thorp, a pioneering hedge fund manager and author of "Beat the Dealer," a book on how to beat casinos at blackjack, who also briefly taught at the elite university in Cambridge, near Boston.

"My father was always an inspiration to them, as was my husband's father: both of them were scientists," said Karen Thorp, the triplets' mother. "They got very interested in science from an early age, thank God, because their parents are both lawyers."

An MIT spokeswoman confirmed the three would be attending. The school does not track how common it is for triplets to enroll simultaneously.

Christopher showed an interest in engineering from a young age, Thorp said.

"At 9 he was running down the driveway with wings he had built. He had measured them out and wanted to try them by jumping off a small cliff," Thorp said. "I said, 'No. You may not do that.'"

Thorp is a Los Angeles prosecutor and her husband, Richard Goul, is a judge in Los Angeles County. The family lives in Newport Heights, California.

While the three siblings share several interests, all playing piano and holding second-degree black belts in Tae Kwon Do, their academic interests have diverged, Thorp said. Claire is focused on biology, Edward on math and theoretical physics and Christopher on electrical engineering.

The trio do not plan to try to room together, Thorp added.

"They're excited to be headed to the East Coast," Thorp said. "They will be very good support for each other there." (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh)