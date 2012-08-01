BRIEF-Colorado announces non-brokered financing for up to $5mln
* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties
BOSTON Aug 1 Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday finalized a $1.39 billion bill for transportation infrastructure projects, including highway and bridge repair and railway expansion.
The bill was completed late on the final day of the legislature's two-year formal session and sent to Governor Deval Patrick on Wednesday.
The bill authorizes $685 million in borrowing for highway and public transportation projects, which will be matched in part by federal funds.
Going into November legislative elections the bill also includes over 200 earmarks for lawmakers' pet projects scattered across the state, such as constructing scenic byways, extending bike paths and building an ice skating rink.
One provision that did not make the cut was a proposal to allow corporate naming rights for stations in the Boston area's mass-transit system. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 16 The Kansas House on Thursday approved a bill raising taxes to plug state budget holes over the objection of Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 16 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker believes it will take longer than two years to agree on all the arrangements for Britain to leave the European Union, he said on Thursday.