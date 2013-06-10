BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings entered amendment to credit agreement
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016
June 10 Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority is expected to sell $304.7 million of issue K, series 2013 education loan revenue bonds during the week of June 17, a market source said on Monday.
The lead manager of the sale is Morgan Stanley, according to the preliminary official statement.
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.
* Spectrum Brands increases revolving credit facility, extends its maturity and reduces interest rate margins and unused commitment fees