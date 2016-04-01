BOSTON, April 1 The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Friday questioned the ability of so-called robo advisers to act as state-registered investment advisers.

"It is the position of the (Massachusetts Securities Division) that fully-automated robo-advisers, as they are typically structured, may be inherently unable to act as fiduciaries and perform the functions of a state-registered investment adviser," William Galvin, secretary of state for Massachusetts, said in a statement.

