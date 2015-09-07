(Adds sources on HSBC mandate, background)

DUBAI, Sept 7 Shareholders of Massar Solutions have mandated HSBC to sell a 40 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates vehicle rental and fleet management firm, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday, months after its flotation was pulled.

Invest AD, which owns 51 percent of Massar, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, with a 49 percent share, are looking to raise an amount similar to what they would have received from the initial public offering (IPO), according to a separate private equity source.

The IPO had valued the 40 percent stake at 576 million dirhams ($156.8 million).

Massar Solutions declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

The listing in Abu Dhabi was postponed in February as market volatility impacted on investor demand, with the company saying at the time the float would be revived when oil prices stabilised.

But oil prices have remained volatile and global stock markets turbulent, partly due to concerns about an economic slowdown in China.

HSBC was appointed by Massar's shareholders in August to reach out to strategic and local investors, a UAE investment banker and a finance executive said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

The sources said a local buyer would be preferable because much of Massar's business is tied to government contracts which would need strong relationships with the authorities. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French and Susan Thomas)