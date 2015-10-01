(Corrects possible total sentence in paragraph 5, 30 years
instead of 31 years)
Oct 1 A former coal company executive goes on
trial in a West Virginia court on Thursday on federal charges
stemming from a 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 people.
Don Blankenship, the former chief executive officer of
Massey Energy Co, faces three felony counts for allegedly
ignoring hundreds of safety breaches at the Upper Big Branch
Mine and conspiring to cover up violations. The blast was the
worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.
More than 100 people have been called for jury selection in
Charleston's U.S. District Court. Judge Irene Berger moved the
trial from Beckley after Blankenship's lawyers complained he
could not get a fair trial there because of intense pre-trial
publicity.
Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, pleaded not
guilty in 2014 and is free on a $5 million cash bond. His
lawyers had repeatedly sought a delay in the trial.
Blankenship faces a maximum 30 years in prison if convicted
on all charges. Massey Energy was purchased in 2011 by Alpha
Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion.
Blankenship is accused of conspiring to falsify dust samples
and violating federal securities laws by lying about Massey's
safety practices.
A federal appeals court in March lifted a sweeping gag order
from Berger that had sealed filings and barred participants from
talking about the case.
The death toll at Upper Big Branch, about 40 miles (65 km)
south of Charleston, was the highest since 91 miners were killed
in a 1972 fire at an Idaho silver mine.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)