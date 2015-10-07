By Kara Van Pelt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Oct 7 The former Massey
Energy Co chief executive being tried over a 2010 coal mine
explosion that killed 29 people was a hands-on boss who covered
up widespread safety violations, a U.S. prosecutor said on
Wednesday in the trial's opening arguments.
But a defense lawyer for the executive, Don Blankenship,
described him as a scapegoat who was unfairly blamed for the
blast at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch Mine.
Blankenship faces three felony counts in U.S. District Court
for allegedly ignoring hundreds of safety breaches and
conspiring to cover up violations. The blast was the worst U.S.
mine disaster in four decades.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Ruby said Blankenship was
personally involved in low-level details at the mine. He knew of
hundreds of safety violations but participated in taking steps
to avoid getting caught by inspectors, he said.
Ruby said evidence would show that Blankenship ordered
workers to fake coal dust samples and alerted miners of surprise
inspections. He also approved the firing of miners who ensured
safety standards.
He said recorded phone calls and letters hand-written by
Blankenship would back up the charges.
In one letter, Blankenship wrote, "We need to pay attention
to what I want to do and need to make sure it happens exactly
the way I want it to happen and that's what you're paid to do,"
Ruby said.
Defense attorney Bill Taylor told jurors that many of the
examples cited by Ruby were taken out of context and Blankenship
had put several safety initiatives in place.
He said that many of the violations stemmed from ventilation
problems caused by federal Mine Safety and Health Administration
guidelines that were never tested.
"Human nature makes us jump to conclusions to blame Don
Blankenship" for the mine disaster, Taylor said.
The opening arguments followed four days of jury selection.
The trial was moved by Judge Irene Berger to Charleston from
Beckley after Blankenship's attorneys complained he could not
get a fair trial there because of pre-trial publicity.
Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, faces up to
30 years in prison if convicted of all charges. Four Massey
employees have been sentenced in the case.
The death toll at Upper Big Branch was the highest since 91
miners were killed in a 1972 fire at an Idaho silver mine.
Massey Energy was purchased in 2011 by Alpha Natural
Resources Inc for about $7 billion.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Editing by Eric Walsh)