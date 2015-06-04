June 4 A federal judge has denied nine motions
to dismiss charges against former Massey Energy Chief Executive
Officer Don Blankenship related to a 2010 mine explosion in West
Virginia that killed 29 people.
Blankenship faces three felony counts for allegedly ignoring
hundreds of safety violations at the Upper Big Branch mine and
conspiring to cover up violations. The blast was the worst U.S.
mine disaster in four decades.
Blankenship's attorneys had sought to have charges
dismissed. They said a conspiracy charge was so broadly argued
that it could cover the correction of safety violations.
U.S. District Judge Irene Berger of West Virginia's Southern
District rejected the motions late on Wednesday.
Of the bid to toss the conspiracy charge, she wrote that
Blankenship's "argument that he only corrected violations, and
thus, his alleged acts were not criminal, borders on the
absurd."
Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, pleaded not
guilty in 2014 and is free on a $5 million cash bond.
U.S. Magistrate Judge R. Clarke VanDervort granted an order
on Wednesday allowing Blankenship to attend a race car event in
Ohio on Friday and Saturday in which his son is a contestant.
Blankenship faces a maximum 31 years in prison if convicted
on all charges. Massey Energy was purchased in 2011 by Alpha
Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion.
Blankenship's trial is scheduled to start on July 13. His
lawyers have requested a delay until January, saying they needed
more time to prepare.
