By Kara Van Pelt
| CHARLESTON, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Nov 20 Jurors' questions in
the federal trial of a former coal company executive charged in
a deadly 2010 West Virginia mine blast show that the jury's
lengthening deliberations are still productive, a prosecutor
said on Friday.
Jurors have gone into a third day of deliberations in the
trial of former Massey Energy Chief Executive Don Blankenship.
He faces charges in U.S. District Court over an explosion at the
2010 Upper Big Branch Mine that killed 29 people, the worst U.S.
mine disaster in four decades.
Judge Irene Berger on Thursday rejected a statement from the
jury that it could not reach a decision and told it to keep
trying. The panel on Friday asked for legal clarification of the
words "strive" and "condone" that Massey had used in a news
release after the blast on meeting federal safety rules.
The jury's question was an "indication that deliberations
of some productive value are continuing," Assistant U.S.
Attorney Steve Ruby said.
Berger said that no legal definitions could be provided for
the words and that the jury would have to work from its own
understanding of them.
Blankenship faces three felony counts over allegations that
he ignored hundreds of safety breaches at the mine. His defense
team rested on Monday without calling any witnesses.
Berger rejected a defense request for a mistrial on the
grounds that the jury was facing coercion because of the
distance some members had to travel and possible disruption to
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
Berger said jurors could be given from Wednesday to Friday
off next week because of the holiday. The court will provide a
schedule when it recesses on Friday, she said.
If convicted on all charges, Blankenship faces up to three
decades in prison. Massey Energy was bought in 2011 by Alpha
Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion.
