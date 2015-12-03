(Adds background, paragraphs 7-9)
By Kara Van Pelt
CHARLESTON, W. Va. Dec 3 Former Massey Energy
Chief Executive Don Blankenship was found guilty in federal
court on Thursday of conspiring to violate safety standards at
the Upper Big Branch mine, the site of a 2010 blast that killed
29 people.
Relatives of those killed and prosecutors hailed the
decision as sending a message on mine safety in coal-rich West
Virginia even though the jury found Blankenship not guilty of
making false statements and of securities fraud.
One of Blankenship's lawyers, Bill Taylor, told reporters
the defense team was disappointed by the misdemeanor conviction
but doubted Blankenship would serve any time in prison.
Sentencing was set for March 23 in U.S. District Court.
Blankenship, 65, faces a maximum $250,000 fine and up to a
year in prison.
U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin told reporters he was not
disappointed with the verdict. "It brings justice that is long
overdue," he said.
The jury had deliberated more than two weeks and had twice
told Judge Irene Berger it was deadlocked. Blankenship's lawyers
did not present a single witness.
Berger moved the trial from Beckley, near the site of the
mine, after Blankenship's lawyers complained he could not get a
fair trial there because of intense pre-trial publicity.
He had been accused of conspiring to falsify dust samples
and violating federal securities laws by lying about company
safety practices. Blankenship led Massey from 2000 to 2010 and
is free on a $5 million cash bond.
The death toll at Upper Big Branch, about 40 miles (65 km)
south of Charleston, was the highest in a U.S. mine accident
since 91 miners were killed in a 1972 fire at an Idaho silver
mine.
Judy Jones Petersen, whose brother was among the 29 men who
died at Upper Big Branch, said the decision had put coal mine
executives and operators on notice about safety.
"Even though Blankenship wasn't convicted of all charges, he
is guilty of reckless disregard of human life and the loss of 29
souls through reckless disregard and negligent homicide through
just his greed," she said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Ruby said the core of the
case dealt with violation of mine safety laws.
"It is a misdemeanor but a critical part of justice is
accountability. The fact we were able to obtain that kind of
justice today is a great victory," he said.
Massey Energy was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources
Inc for about $7 billion.
