UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
Dec 5 Federal regulators are expected to issue the largest fine ever to a U.S. mining company in connection with the Massey Energy accident last year that killed 29 coal miners in West Virginia, the Wall Street Journal said, citing two people briefed on the matter.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), which is set to release its report Tuesday on the accident at the Upper Big Branch mine, is expected to issue about 360 safety citations, the Journal said.
"It is going to be the most ever in the history of the agency," a person briefed on the safety agency's Upper Big Branch report told the Journal.
"We haven't seen the final report itself, so we're not prepared to comment," a spokesman for Alpha Natural Resources Inc, which purchased Massey in June and will be responsible for all fines, told the Journal.
The Journal said a spokeswoman for the agency could not immediately be reached for comment.
Both Alpha Natural Resources and MSHA could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.