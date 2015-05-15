UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN May 15 Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group will offer up to 11 million new and existing shares at between 11.60-15.75 euros each in an initial public offering that starts on Monday, it said on Friday.
In a statement, Massimo Zanetti said market regulator Consob had approved the Milan listing which values the company at between up to 441.0 million euros ($505.1 million).
After the IPO, which runs until May 28, Massimo Zanetti will have a free float of up to 32.1 percent before the exercise of a greenshoe option, it said.
($1 = 0.8731 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.