(Recasts to add sources on demand, retail offer)

By Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini

MILAN May 29 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Friday it had set the price for its debut on the Milan bourse at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros, valuing the company 398 million euros ($437 million).

Demand was nearly twice the number of shares being sold in the initial public offering and attracted investors in Europe and the United States, two sources close to the matter said.

"Demand was nearly twice the book," one of the sources told Reuters. The source also said concerns over the Greek crisis had prompted some caution among institutional investors.

Shares in the group, owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts, Puccino's and Boncafe brands, will start trading on June 3, becoming the first listed coffee maker in Italy.

The group will likely double the retail portion of the offering to 22-23 percent after demand from small investors exceeded expectations, one of the sources said.

Orders from institutional buyers came mainly from continental Europe, with France, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden taking the lion's share, according the source.

The source said two institutional investors bought a stake of more than 2 percent in the group.

The coffee maker will use money raised from the listing to expand abroad further, to repay debt and boost its market share in the premium coffee market.

The free float will be 32.1 percent and could increase to 35.6 percent if the greenshoe option is exercised.

Banca IMI and BNP Paribas are global coordinators for the issue, while JP Morgan is joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)