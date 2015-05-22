MILAN May 22 The retail offer in Italian coffee group Massimo Zanetti Beverage's initial share sale has been covered in the first four days, market sources said on Friday.

MZB, which owns more than 20 coffee brands around the world including Italy's market leader Segafredo Zanetti, is placing a 32 percent stake on the Milan bourse. A portion representing 11 percent of the stake on offer is reserved to retail investors.

"As of Thursday evening the retail offer had been fully covered," one of the sources said.

The initial public offering started on Monday and will run until May 28.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)