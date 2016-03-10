UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 10 Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it expects core profit to rise 4-6 percent this year after posting little growth in 2015.
The group, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts and Puccino's coffee brands, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 65 million euros in 2015, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
The coffee maker sees sales volumes growing between 2-3 percent this year after rising 1.8 percent to 127,418 tonnes in 2015.
Zanetti, which debuted on the Milan stock market in June, will pay a 0.09 euros per share dividend on 2015 results. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.