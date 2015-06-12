UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, June 12 The Third National Swedish pension fund has a 1.99 percent stake in Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage, according to regulatory filings published by Italy's market watchdog on Friday.
The Swedish investor had bought a 2.26 percent stake of the coffee maker in an initial public offering and then cut its stake to just below 2 percent, the filings showed.
Massimo Zanetti started trading on the Milan bourse on June 3 at an IPO price of 11.60 euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources