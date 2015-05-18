MILAN May 18 Italian coffee company Massimo
Zanetti Beverage Group, which began selling shares in an initial
public offering on Monday, is looking at possible acquisitions
in two countries, its chairman said on Monday.
"We are looking at acquisitions to boost growth in two
countries," Massimo Zanetti said on the sidelines of the IPO
presentation, hinting that the targets would likely be outside
Europe. "In Europe we are already everywhere."
However, the Italian group is not interested in buying in
the Carte Noire coffee brand which Mondelez International
has put up for sale, Zanetti said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, writing by
Agnieszka Flak)