MILAN, July 12 Italy's Massimo Zanetti, which owns various coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy Portuguese Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal that values the group 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said on Tuesday.

The acquisition of Nutricafes, the third largest coffee group in Portugal, will allow Massimo Zanetti to reach a total market share of 14 percent in the country.

Following the completion of the deal, expected in September, the Italian coffee maker expects synergies both in Portugal and in Spain, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)