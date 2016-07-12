UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 12 Italy's Massimo Zanetti, which owns various coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy Portuguese Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal that values the group 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said on Tuesday.
The acquisition of Nutricafes, the third largest coffee group in Portugal, will allow Massimo Zanetti to reach a total market share of 14 percent in the country.
Following the completion of the deal, expected in September, the Italian coffee maker expects synergies both in Portugal and in Spain, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources