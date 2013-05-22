UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 22 Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says for first 21 weeks of 2013 FY, total sales growth was 9.8% and
comparable sales growth was 5.6% * Anticipate that comparable sales growth will remain soft for the remainder of
the financial year * Unlikely that we will maintain operating margins for the half-year to June
2013 * Operating margins for the full-year should recover but probably not to 2012
levels
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources