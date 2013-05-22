JOHANNESBURG May 22 Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says for first 21 weeks of 2013 FY, total sales growth was 9.8% and

comparable sales growth was 5.6% * Anticipate that comparable sales growth will remain soft for the remainder of

the financial year * Unlikely that we will maintain operating margins for the half-year to June

2013 * Operating margins for the full-year should recover but probably not to 2012

levels