JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's Massmart Holdings has launched an anti-competition complaint against three major rivals over exclusive lease agreements in shopping centres, the discount retailer said on Monday.

Massmart, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores, said it had filed a complaint with South Africa's competition watchdog against rivals Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)