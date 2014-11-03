BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's Massmart Holdings has launched an anti-competition complaint against three major rivals over exclusive lease agreements in shopping centres, the discount retailer said on Monday.
Massmart, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores, said it had filed a complaint with South Africa's competition watchdog against rivals Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: