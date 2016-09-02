JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South African grocery
retailers have lost a bid to delay a hearing into a complaint
brought by Massmart that accuses them of
anti-competitive behaviour, the antitrust watchdog said on
Friday.
Large food retailers Shoprite, Spar, Pick
n Pay had sought to delay the hearing into Massmart's
complaint on the grounds there is already a wider investigation
into factors that could be distorting competition.
Massmart, a division of Arkansas-based Wal-Mart,
lodged the complaint in 2014, saying its expansion into the
grocery sector was being hampered by lease arrangements that
restrict malls from renting out space to rival food retailers.
Known for its Game chain that mainly sells electronic goods,
Massmart has been trying to push into the grocery market since
Wal-Mart took a controlling stake in 2011, a move that pits it
against rivals that also include upmarket food retailer
Woolworths.
The Competition Commission has said exclusive clauses in
leasing agreements, which can restrict malls from renting out
space to rival food retailers for up to 20 years, could be one
of the features preventing more competition.
Its sector-wide investigation, which will also examine
competition between small informal foreign-owned shops and local
stores popularly known as "spazas", is expected to be completed
by the end of May 2017.
