JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Massmart is set to
report a sharp decline in full-year profit on Thursday, hit by
costs related to its $2.4 billion deal with Wal-Mart and
price markdowns as it fights to gain a bigger slice in South
Africa's retail market.
Investors will want to know what Massmart thinks about the
government's push to rejig conditions of the deal with Wal-Mart
-- the U.S. retailer's biggest acquisition since 1999 -- which
will give it a majority stake in South Africa's third-biggest
retailer.
South Africa's antitrust regulator in May approved
Wal-Mart's bid but imposed conditions on the deal, including the
creation of a 100 million rand ($14 million) fund to help
develop suppliers.
But unions and three government departments, led by the
Economic Development Department, have said the fund is not big
enough. The government departments have separately launched
appeals seeking to attach weightier conditions on the deal.
"Although chances that the deal could be overturned are
slim, investors are expecting some kind of update on the
matter," said Avior Research analyst Simone Kruger.
The appeals, to be heard in October, would have no impact on
the implementation of the transaction but have dented South
Africa's image as an investor-friendly emerging market.
Investors will also focus on how far Massmart -- now
expanding in the grocery market sector -- would go to take on
established supermarket groups such as Pick n Pay and
Shoprite for a share in the lucrative food market.
"We expect some margin sacrifices but I think the key thing
is how far will they go and how fast they expect margins to
recover," a retail analyst said.
South African retailers are already gearing up to take on
Wal-Mart.
Shoprite said this week it would spend $416 million to
upgrade and expand its distribution centres and roll out over 70
new stores to fight Wal-Mart.
Massmart said last month it expected full-year earnings to
fall as much as 30 percent. Analysts said the decline will be
due to costs related to the Wal-Mart deal and more discounts.
($1 = 7.233 South African Rand)
(Editing by Marius Bosch and David Holmes)