JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 Massmart is set to report a sharp decline in full-year profit on Thursday, hit by costs related to its $2.4 billion deal with Wal-Mart and price markdowns as it fights to gain a bigger slice in South Africa's retail market.

Investors will want to know what Massmart thinks about the government's push to rejig conditions of the deal with Wal-Mart -- the U.S. retailer's biggest acquisition since 1999 -- which will give it a majority stake in South Africa's third-biggest retailer.

South Africa's antitrust regulator in May approved Wal-Mart's bid but imposed conditions on the deal, including the creation of a 100 million rand ($14 million) fund to help develop suppliers.

But unions and three government departments, led by the Economic Development Department, have said the fund is not big enough. The government departments have separately launched appeals seeking to attach weightier conditions on the deal.

"Although chances that the deal could be overturned are slim, investors are expecting some kind of update on the matter," said Avior Research analyst Simone Kruger.

The appeals, to be heard in October, would have no impact on the implementation of the transaction but have dented South Africa's image as an investor-friendly emerging market.

Investors will also focus on how far Massmart -- now expanding in the grocery market sector -- would go to take on established supermarket groups such as Pick n Pay and Shoprite for a share in the lucrative food market.

"We expect some margin sacrifices but I think the key thing is how far will they go and how fast they expect margins to recover," a retail analyst said.

South African retailers are already gearing up to take on Wal-Mart.

Shoprite said this week it would spend $416 million to upgrade and expand its distribution centres and roll out over 70 new stores to fight Wal-Mart.

Massmart said last month it expected full-year earnings to fall as much as 30 percent. Analysts said the decline will be due to costs related to the Wal-Mart deal and more discounts. ($1 = 7.233 South African Rand) (Editing by Marius Bosch and David Holmes)