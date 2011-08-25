JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 South African retailer Massmart , majority owned by Wal-Mart , is ready to sacrifice its margins in the short term as it fights to gain a bigger slice of the domestic retail market, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

"There's no sustainable, strategic business model that is just going to run on low gross margin but what is certainly true, is as we open new stores we will sacrifice margins to attract new customers," Massmart's Chief Executive Officer Grant Pattison said in a conference call.

Wal-Mart took a 51 percent stake in Massmart in June this year in a $2.4 billion deal, giving it a substantial presence in Africa.

The world's biggest retailer is now expanding Massmart's grocery chain, a move that pits the Arkansas-based retailer against dominant food retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Marius Bosch)