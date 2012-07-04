* Sales at up 15.5 pct to 61.2 bln rand
* Results boosted acquisition of stores
* Shares up nearly 1 pct
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, July 4 South African discount
retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd reported a 16 percent
rise in full-year sales on Wednesday, a touch above analysts
estimates, boosted by the inclusion recently acquired stores.
Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
said in a trading statement that sales totalled 61.2 billion
rand ($7.56 billion) in the 52-weeks to June 24, slightly
beating the 61.1 billion rand in an consensus estimate of 10
analysts polled by Reuters.
The company finalised the purchase of 14 outlets of South
African unlisted grocer Rhino Cash & Carry in March, to help it
challenge dominant food retailers such as Shoprite Holdings
and Pick n Pay Stores.
Massmart, which will release its full year-end result on
August 22, said all four of its divisions posted double digit
sales growth with its wholesale Makro business adding 20.1
percent.
Its Massdiscounters unit that comprise its flagship Game
stores grew sales by 16.5 percent, while its building materials
unit lifted sales by 13 percent.
Shares in Massmart, which have hardly moved so far this
year, were up 0.73 percent at 171.61 rand, valuing the company
at $4.6 billion.
($1 = 8.0905 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)