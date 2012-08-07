BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
(Refiles to adding missing word in bullet point)
* Sees headline EPS 549.4 cents to 579.7 cents
* Shares fall more than 5 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 Massmart Holdings, the South African unit of Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday full-year profit likely rose as much as 34 percent, falling far short of market expectations and sending its shares down more than 5 percent.
South Africa's third-largest reatiler by market value said headline earnings per share in the year to end-June likely totalled as much as 579.7 cents, or 34 percent higher than the prior year's 433.3 cents.
Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to deliver 66 percent profit growth.
Shares in the Johannesburg-based company dropped as much as 5.1 percent shortly after the news. By 1103 GMT, the stock had recouped some of losses to trade 3.2 percent lower at 169.83 cents.
On July 4, the Massmart said full-year sales increased 16 percent to 61.2 billion rand, a touch above analysts' estimate of 61.1 billion rand. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.