(Corrects company name to 'Wal-Mart Stores Inc' from 'Wal-Mart Stored Inc' in second paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 South African retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd reported a 10.4 percent jump in full-year sales on Thursday as its consumer goods, liquor and home improvement supplies business posted better performance.

Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc, however, said net interest paid from funding several property acquisitions in 2013-2014 led to a 10.2 percent drop in headline earnings. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Anand Basu)