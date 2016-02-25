JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 South African retailer
Massmart reported a 0.8 percent rise in full-year
profit on Thursday, weighed down by slower sales as the economy
of its home market weakened in the latter part of the year.
Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
posted diluted headline earnings per share of 508.8 cents for
the 12 months to end-December, compared with 504.7 cents a year
earlier.
Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in
South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
"Unfortunately the outlook has weakened considerably and we
anticipate further negative pressures, including poor economic
growth, higher inflation from the weaker Rand and higher
interest rates," Massmart said in statement.
The retailer, which sells everything from rice in bulk to
building materials, said sales of general merchandise and
do-it-yourself products slowed towards the end of the year.
Massmart, the second-largest distributor of consumer goods
in Africa and with 38 of its 403 stores outside its home market,
said it expects to open five new stores outside South Africa in
2016.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Stephen Coates)