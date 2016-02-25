* 2015 headline EPS 508.8 cents vs 504.7 cents in 2014
* Says general merchandise sales slowed into the year end
* Shoppers face rising prices, mounting debt, unemployment
By TJ Strydom
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 Massmart reported
flat annual earnings on Thursday and highlighted the
difficulties South African food retailers are likely to face
this year as shoppers contend with rising prices, mounting debt
and high unemployment.
The retailer, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
earns 91 percent of its revenue in South Africa, an economy
expected to grow by less than 1 percent this year.
The biggest worry this year is how inflation will affect the
lowest income earners, Chief Financial Officer Hans van Lierop
told Reuters.
Massmart, which also sells appliances and building materials
to wealthier shoppers, supplies staples such as maize and rice
in bulk to traders who sell them on to poor urban and rural
consumers.
Though retailers absorb some of the cost increases, maize
and sugar prices could climb by a double-digit percentage due to
a severe drought in southern Africa, said Van Lierop.
Poorer South Africans spend a large part of their income on
food and transport, so even when retailers do not pass on price
increases they struggle to afford anything but essentials.
Massmart noted a slowdown in general merchandise sales
toward the end of 2015 as business confidence sagged and the
currency depreciated to new lows.
The rand has declined 20 percent against the dollar since
October, offsetting gains for consumers from lower fuel prices.
"People are travelling less, less often and less far to go
to shops," said Chief Executive Guy Hayward in a presentation to
analysts.
Basket sizes are smaller than a year ago, he added.
Rival Shoprite also noted the impact of transport
costs on customers when it reported an 8.9 percent rise in
half-year profit on Tuesday.
In some parts, shoppers increasingly prefer informal
retailers to stores because it involves less travel, Shoprite
Chief Executive Whitey Basson said then.
Low-income shoppers would struggle, Basson said, adding
Shoprite could benefit as middle-income customers trade down.
Pick n Pay, a grocer focused on the middle and
upper end of the market, on Thursday piloted a project to supply
informal shops, called "spazas".
The trial could be extended to hundreds of independent spaza
owners if successful, it said.
Massmart posted diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) of
508.8 cents for 2015, compared with 504.7 cents in 2014.
Headline EPS is South Africa's main profit gauge and strips
out certain one-off items.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark
Potter)