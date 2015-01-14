(Adds Shoprite sales, new retail sales)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 14 South African retailer
Massmart Holdings Ltd reported a more than 10 percent
rise in full-year sales on Wednesday as its building materials
and home improvement business delivered a better performance
than last year.
Massmart, majority owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
said sales rose 10.4 percent to 78.2 billion rand ($6.8 billion)
in the 52 weeks to Dec. 28. Sales had climbed 10 percent in the
previously financial year.
Industry-wide retail sales in South Africa rose 2.6 percent
year-on-year in November, data showed on Wednesday, above the
1.7 percent growth economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Sales in Massmart's Massbuild brand were up 14.6 percent.
Johannesburg's general retailers index jumped about
17 percent in 2014, recovering from an 11 percent plunge the
previous year.
Massmart's shares fell 0.33 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming a 1.89 percent decline in the broader All-share
index.
Larger rival Shoprite Holdings said sales grew 12.5
percent in the six months to end-December after a strong festive
season performance.
($1 = 11.5261 rand)
