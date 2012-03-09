CAPE TOWN A South African court on Friday largely dismissed an appeal from government and unions to roll back approval for Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of Massmart, ending months of speculation about the future of the deal.

The Competition Appeal Court ruled against the government's appeal to have the deal set aside, but partially upheld a separate union appeal and said about 500 previously fired workers must be re-instated.

The ruling is likely to be seen as a victory for Wal-Mart in its plans to expand in fast-growing Africa. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)