April 11 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* Mr Mark Lamberti has resigned as chairman and a director of company, effective 10 april 2014.

* Shareholders are advised that mr Grant Pattison has tendered his resignation as CEO with effect from 1 june 2014.

* Appointment of mr Guy Hayward (48) b.com cta (uct) ca (sa), to position of massmart CEO with effect from 1 June 2014.