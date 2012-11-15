BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 * SEC says massmutual to pay $1.625 million after probe highlights insufficient
disclosures about an annuity product * SEC charged Massachusetts mutual life insurance co for failing to disclose
potential negative impact of "cap" it placed on retirement product * SEC says the cap potetnailly affected $2.5 billion of massmutual variable
annuities * SEC says massmutual has removed the cap to ensure no investors are harmed * SEC says massmutual did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.