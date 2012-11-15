Nov 15 * SEC says massmutual to pay $1.625 million after probe highlights insufficient

disclosures about an annuity product * SEC charged Massachusetts mutual life insurance co for failing to disclose

potential negative impact of "cap" it placed on retirement product * SEC says the cap potetnailly affected $2.5 billion of massmutual variable

annuities * SEC says massmutual has removed the cap to ensure no investors are harmed * SEC says massmutual did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle