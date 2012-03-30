March 30 MasterCard Inc is investigating
a potential security breach related to a third-party vendor and
has alerted banks and law enforcement officials, the company
said on Friday.
The credit-card processor said the issue involves a company
based in the U.S. and is also being reviewed by an independent
data-security organization.
MasterCard's announcement comes after a report on a blog
called Krebs on Security said that both MasterCard and Visa Inc
have been alerting banks across the U.S. about a "massive"
breach that may affect more than 10 million cardholders.
"MasterCard is concerned whenever there is any possibility
that cardholders could be inconvenienced and we continue to both
monitor this event and take steps to safeguard account
information," the company said in a statement. "If cardholders
have any concerns about their individual accounts, they should
contact their issuing financial institution."
MasterCard did not say how many of its cardholders might be
affected. Visa representatives did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)