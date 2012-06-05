BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 MasterCard Inc said it will buy back $1.5 billion worth its class A common stock after its current share repurchase program ends.
At the end of May, $270 million was remaining in its previously announced $2 billion share buyback plan.
The company also declared a cash dividend of 30 cents per share payable on August 9.
The credit and debit card network operator's shares, which have gained about 50 percent value in the last one year, closed at $408.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
