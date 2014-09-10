* Adverse court ruling could revive British domestic fee
probe
* MasterCard capped fees in 2009 pending court challenge
* EU-wide caps for industry still to be approved
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 Europe's top court will rule
on Thursday whether MasterCard's cross-border card fees,
a lucrative revenue source for the financial industry and the
subject of a decade-long battle with EU regulators, are
anti-competitive.
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have cracked down
on so-called payment card interchange fees, saying they are too
high and cost consumers and retailers billions of euros a year.
While Thursday's ruling applies only to MasterCard and its
cross-border fees within the European Economic Area, it could
set the tone for attempts to cap similar charges for card
payments across the board within Europe.
MasterCard's regulatory troubles started in 2003 when the
European Commission said its cross-border fees within Europe
hampered competition. Four years, later the commission ordered
MasterCard to withdraw them.
The fees are set by payment card companies and collected by
banks. When a Spanish credit card is used in a French store, for
example, the bank used by the French shop owner has to pay the
bank in Spain a percentage of the transaction.
The Commission ruled that such fees inflated prices
merchants charged customers to accept payment cards, and this
restriction on price competition harmed companies and consumers.
MasterCard temporarily withdrew the fees in 2008 but came to
an agreement in 2009 to charge them again, but with caps of 0.2
percent for debit cards and 0.3 percent for credit cards.
The company's bigger rival Visa Europe agreed to similar
limits on cross-border card transactions within Europe earlier
this year to settle an EU investigation.
Thursday's ruling is the end of long legal road. MasterCard
challenged the initial European Commission 2007 ruling in a
lower court, and lost in 2012. It then went to the Court of
Justice of the European Union (ECJ).
In January, an ECJ adviser backed the Commission's push to
cut such charges. While the opinion is non-binding, judges
follow such recommendations in most cases.
While MasterCard's capped fees for cross-border transactions
should not be affected if it loses the case, such a ruling could
encourage regulators pushing for similar caps across the board
in Europe, in a bid to boost e-commerce and cut business costs.
In July 2013, European financial regulators proposed 0.2/0.3
percent caps for all cross-border card transactions, as well as
for payments in the same country a card was issued.
The proposals have yet to be approved by the European
Parliament and the 28 EU countries and could still be modified
due to heavy lobbying from banks and other parties.
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is also
investigating fees charged by MasterCard and Visa for domestic
card payments. It has put its inquiry on hold, pending the
outcome of Thursday's MasterCard ruling.
MasterCard handles payments for 2 billion cardholders and
tens of millions of merchants. Visa Europe is the European
licensee of Visa.
The case is C-382/12 MasterCard versus the Commission.
(Editing by David Clarke)