* MasterCard says caps on credit and debit card fees will
continue
* EU regulators in broad push to cut card fees
* EU lawmakers, countries still debating Europe-wide caps
(Adds MasterCard and EuroCommerce comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 11 MasterCard lost its
decade-long battle against a European Union ban on cross-border
card fees as Europe's highest court on Thursday supported a
broader regulatory drive to cut the cost of using payment cards.
While the court's decision applies only to MasterCard and
the cross-border interchange fees retailers must pay when they
accept credit and debit card transactions in Europe, it could
encourage other regulators to take action and cap fees
generally.
The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said that a
lower court's dceision in 2012 to uphold the European
Commission's initial findings against MasterCard in 2007 was
correct.
"The Court of Justice confirms the judgment of the General
Court and thus validates the Commission's decision prohibiting
the multilateral interchange fees applied by MasterCard," judges
wrote in their ruling.
The world's second-largest credit and debit card company
behind Visa came under regulatory fire more than a decade
ago over its fees, which are a lucrative source of revenue.
Since the Commission's 2007 veto, MasterCard has reached a
deal with regulators to cap fees for cross-border transactions
within Europe at 0.2 percent for debit cards and 0.3 percent for
credit cards.
MasterCard said it was disappointed with Thursday's decision
but that it would not affect business.
"We will continue to comply with the decision as we have
been doing for a number of years. This means we would maintain
our European cross-border consumer interchange fees at a
weighted average of 0.2 percent for debit and 0.3 percent for
credit," the company's President Javier Perez said.
The ruling should spur European lawmakers and governments to
agree to a Commission-proposed cap on credit and debit fees
throughout the EU, which has been in limbo since it was unveiled
last year, said Ruth Milligan of EU retail lobby EuroCommerce.
It was a complaint from EuroCommerce in 1997 that triggered
the EU investigation into MasterCard.
The court verdict could also prompt Britain's Competition
and Markets Authority to revive its examination of fees charged
by MasterCard and Visa Europe for domestic card payments. The
investigation was suspended pending the outcome of the EU case.
The case is C-382/12 MasterCard versus the Commission.
(Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman)