BRIEF-Marcus Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 MasterCard Inc doubled its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share, a week after the world's second-largest credit and debit card processing network posted strong quarterly results.
The dividend raise comes five years after the company's last such move in 2007 to 15 cents from 9 cents.
The cash dividend will be paid on May 9 to holders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of April 9, MasterCard said in a statement.
On Feb. 2, MasterCard reported earnings ahead of analysts' expectations, benefitting from consumers around the world using their cards more.
MasterCard's shares were up 1 percent at $393.76 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a lifetime high of $394.48 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Q4 revenue $138.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $102.0 million
* JA solar holdings -in 2016 total module and cell shipments, including shipments to co's own downstream projects, are estimated in range of 5.1 to 5.2 gw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: