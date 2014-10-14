UPDATE 3-Lufthansa's shares get a lift from brighter profit outlook
* Shares rise, top gainer on the DAX index. (Adds share price reaction)
Oct 14 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest credit and debit card company, named Mark Barnett as president for the UK and Ireland division of MasterCard Europe.
Barnett will be based in London and report to Javier Perez, president of MasterCard Europe, the credit card maker said.
He was previously group executive, global head of consulting services of MasterCard Advisors. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
* Shares rise, top gainer on the DAX index. (Adds share price reaction)
HANOI, March 16 Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business in the country to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations