* Western Union to offer MasterCard prepaid cards globally
* Takes effect immediately
* Program has issued 1.2 mln U.S. prepaid cards
Nov 29 MasterCard Inc (MA.N) plans to start
offering prepaid debit cards at Western Union Co (WU.N)
locations outside the United States, expanding an offering only
available domestically until now, company executives said on
Tuesday.
The move is the latest push by a large U.S. payment
processor to expand into prepaid cards, in an attempt to boost
revenues from processing smaller dollar transactions.
In June, rival American Express Co (AXP.N) announced plans
to sell a prepaid card online.
Prepaid cards are exempt from new U.S. rules that limit the
processing fees that card companies can charge merchants.
The cards allow consumers to load a card with cash at any
one of Western Union's 485,000 agent locations around the
world. And Western Union customers can also load money onto a
prepaid card, instead of sending cash.
The money on the card can be spent anywhere that accepts
MasterCards.
MasterCard -- through Western Union -- has offered U.S.
prepaid cards for the last year, and has issued 1.2 million
cards so far, executives said.
MasterCard Chief Executive Ajay Banga and Western Union CEO
Hekmet Ersek declined to discuss how many cards they expected
to issue worldwide within the next year.
Banga said, however, the total would be "orders of
magnitude" higher than the U.S. total so far.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)