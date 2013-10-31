* Third-quarter profit $7.27/shr vs est $6.95

* Total revenue rises 16 pct to $2.22 bln

* Worldwide purchase volume up 14 pct

* Shares up 1 pct

Oct 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's No.2 credit and debit card company, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people across the world used plastic instead of cash.

MasterCard and larger rival Visa Inc have been trying to capture new business in emerging markets, where cash payments still dominate but use of cards is growing at a fast pace.

MasterCard's worldwide purchase volume increased 14 percent on a local currency basis to $763 billion.

Annual growth in MasterCard's U.S. purchase volumes rose 9 percent to $267 billion from a year earlier.

Consumer confidence in the United States reached a six-year high in the third quarter as prospects for jobs and personal finances improved.

MasterCard shares rose about 1 percent to $730.45 in pre-market trading on Thursday.

"We had another good quarter with growth across all geographies," Chief Executive Ajay Banga said in a statement.

MasterCard's net income rose to $879 million, or $7.27 per share, in the third quarter, from $772 million, or $6.17 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 16 percent to $2.22 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $6.95 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visa reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, mainly due to a higher tax provision.

Purchase, New York-based MasterCard's shares have risen about 49 percent since the beginning of the year. Visa shares have risen 35 percent.