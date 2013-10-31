* Third-quarter profit $7.27/shr vs est $6.95
* Total revenue rises 16 pct to $2.22 bln
* Worldwide purchase volume up 14 pct
* Shares up 1 pct
Oct 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's No.2
credit and debit card company, reported a 14 percent rise in
quarterly profit as more people across the world used plastic
instead of cash.
MasterCard and larger rival Visa Inc have been trying
to capture new business in emerging markets, where cash payments
still dominate but use of cards is growing at a fast pace.
MasterCard's worldwide purchase volume increased 14 percent
on a local currency basis to $763 billion.
Annual growth in MasterCard's U.S. purchase volumes rose 9
percent to $267 billion from a year earlier.
Consumer confidence in the United States reached a six-year
high in the third quarter as prospects for jobs and personal
finances improved.
MasterCard shares rose about 1 percent to $730.45 in
pre-market trading on Thursday.
"We had another good quarter with growth across all
geographies," Chief Executive Ajay Banga said in a statement.
MasterCard's net income rose to $879 million, or $7.27 per
share, in the third quarter, from $772 million, or $6.17 per
share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 16 percent to $2.22 billion.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $6.95 per share on
revenue of $2.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Visa reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, mainly
due to a higher tax provision.
Purchase, New York-based MasterCard's shares have risen
about 49 percent since the beginning of the year. Visa shares
have risen 35 percent.