Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's No.2 credit and debit card company, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people across the world used plastic instead of cash.

MasterCard's net income rose to $623 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $605 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were 57 cents per share.