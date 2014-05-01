CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
May 1 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit card company, posted a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used cards to shop.
The company's net income rose to $870 million, or 73 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $766 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 14.02 percent to $2.18 billion. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
