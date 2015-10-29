METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
(Adds details)
Oct 29 Payments network operator MasterCard Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as the value of transactions processed on its cards jumped 13 percent.
MasterCard's gross dollar volume - the total value of transactions made by customers - rose to $1.16 trillion on a local currency basis.
Cross-border volumes - the value of transactions made by card holders outside the card-issuer's country - jumped 16 percent.
The company's net income fell to $977 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 1.6 percent to $2.53 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had gained about 16 percent this year, underperforming rival Visa Inc's 20 percent increase. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.