BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Jan 31 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest credit and debit card network, reported a higher fourth-quarter profit as more people choose card payments over cash.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose to $605 million, or $4.86 per share, from $19 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a $495 million litigation charge in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.9 billion.
Cardholders made $727 billion of purchases worldwide, on a local currency basis, up 13 percent.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.