Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
July 31 MasterCard Inc reported a higher-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used cards to make payments.
The world's second-largest payment network's net income rose to $848 million, or $6.96 per share, in the second quarter, from $700 million, or $5.55 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 15 percent to $2.10 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results