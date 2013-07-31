July 31 MasterCard Inc reported a higher-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used cards to make payments.

The world's second-largest payment network's net income rose to $848 million, or $6.96 per share, in the second quarter, from $700 million, or $5.55 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 15 percent to $2.10 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $6.30 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.