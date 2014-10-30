BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest debit and credit card company, posted a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its cards to make purchases.
The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 87 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $879 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 12.8 percent to $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results