* Third-qtr earnings 87 cents/shr vs est 78 cents
* Net revenue rises 12.8 pct to $2.5 bln
* Purchase volume, excluding US, up 12.8 pct at $554 bln
* Shares up 7 pct; Visa shares up 9 pct
By Amrutha Gayathri and Tanya Agrawal
Oct 30 MasterCard Inc reported a
better-than-expected 15.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as
efforts to expand its international business pay off, with more
people willing to use cards instead of cash.
China's decision to open up its $1 trillion a year domestic
bank card market to foreign companies should further benefit the
company and its larger rival Visa Inc.
"We are pleased with the announcement and see it as a good
step in the right direction," MasterCard Chief Executive Ajay
Banga said on a post-earnings conference call.
MasterCard's shares were up 7 percent at $81.25 in midday
trading. Visa was up 8.7 percent, the biggest gainer on the Dow
Jones Industrial Average on Thursday.
MasterCard has a bigger exposure to global markets than
Visa, deriving nearly 60 percent of its revenue from its
international business.
Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria said if the two
companies were to grow at their current rate, they would need
big new opportunities and China was one of them.
MasterCard's worldwide purchase volume, excluding the United
States, grew 12.8 percent to $554 billion on local currency
basis in the third quarter.
The company's cross-border volume fees rose 14 percent to
$835 million.
The two companies also benefited from a rise in global
consumer confidence. A Nielsen survey showed that concerns about
the economy and job prospects had eased globally in the three
months ended September from the second quarter.
U.S. consumer confidence rose in August to its highest level
since October 2007.
Visa, which reported a better-than-expected adjusted
quarterly profit on Wednesday, said cross-border transactions
increased 10 percent.
MasterCard's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 87 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $879 million, or
73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 12.8 percent to $2.5 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 78 cents per
share on revenue of $2.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
MasterCard and Visa are also turning their attention to
mobile payments and have partnered with Apple Inc in
the launch of Apple Pay, which allows iPhone users to pay using
their phones.
Chief Executive Ajay Banga said the company planned to use
mobile-based payments as a key tool of its cash displacement
efforts.
