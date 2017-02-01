EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. agency charged with protecting consumers' finances on Wednesday said it fined Mastercard Inc. and private company UniRush LLC $13 million for failures in October 2015 that prevented people from accessing paychecks and other deposits on their prepaid debit cards.
The companies will pay $10 million in restitution to the "tens of thousands" of customers who could not access funds and $3 million civil money penalty, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.