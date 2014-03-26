March 26 Master Drilling Group Ltd

* FY EPS in Zar to be between 96.3 and 100.5 South African cents in comparison to that of prior

* FY HEPS to be between 97.3 and 101.2 south african cents in comparison to that of prior comparative period of 77.3 south african cents

* Strong organic growth in Latin America during 2013 financial year along with controlling of costs has resulted in an increase in profit margins