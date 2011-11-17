Nov 11 Buy into U.S. oil and gas transportation companies as the industry needs more pipelines and storage facilities to move the surging volumes of crude and natural gas across North America, at least two portfolio managers advised.

Shares of these companies, which mostly operate as master limited partnerships (MLPs), have run up in the past few months but investors should get in before they become too expensive, they said.

"(Now is) a very attractive time to add new money to the MLP sector," said Douglas Rachlin, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman's Rachlin Group, which invests primarily in MLPs.

The MLP structure allows these companies to pay very little tax and distribute most of their profits to shareholders, who have historically considered them to be a safe bet. Most MLPs trade at more than 10 times their distributable cash flow.

In an interview with Reuters, Rachlin named Energy Transfer , Enterprise Products and Western Gas as some of his favoured MLPs.

With the boom in oil and gas activity and infrastructure bottlenecks, pipeline MLPs are now offering a more attractive way of investing in a volatile market.

"We are getting a ten percent distribution growth this year, and we expect at least close to 10 percent distribution growth for the next year," Rachlin said.

Total portfolio return, net of fees, at Rachlin's Income Plus Portfolio has dropped 4.20 percent year-to-date, compared with an 8.68 percent fall for the S&P 500 Index.

Rachlin is also a managing director at Neuberger Berman, which manages about $180 billion, and has been investing in MLPs for more than a decade.

Swank Capital, which has about $1.44 billion assets under management, favors stocks such as Enterprise Products, ONEOK Partners LP, Plains All American, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, Magellan Midstream Partners and Oiltanking Partners LP.

Plains All American and Sunoco rank high on StarMine Analysts Revision Model (ARM), which measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment.

More analysts revising up estimates and ratings, the higher the ARM score. Plains All American has the highest score of 100, while Sunoco has 99.

Overbooked pipelines, delays in construction and frequent outages are forcing some of the larger companies to snap up assets, a trend that is expected further increase valuations across the industry.

In one of the top deals this year, Kinder Morgan plans to buy El Paso Corp for $21 billion, while Energy Transfer Equity is paying more than $5 billion for Southern Union. On Wednesday, Enbridge snapped up crude pipeline assets from ConocoPhillips for $1.15 billion.

"In our portfolios for the last year and a half, we have been emphasising companies with crude oil and natural gas liquids assets," Swank Capital founder Jerry Swank told Reuters. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)